Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Solly Msimanga says he’s hopeful that the party’s 2023 Congress will produce a diversity of leadership.

Msimanga says the party cannot claim to be a federal party if its leaders are only a representation of a certain group of people.

“You cannot talk about being a federal party and have a concentration of your leaders in a province. Therefore, I think this will give us a diverse group of national leaders that we can all stand and rally behind,” adds Msimanga.

The country’s official opposition is hosting its federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand this weekend.

The last time the party held its congress physically was before the national lockdown. The last congress was held virtually.

The delegates will elect new party leaders. Over 2 000 delegates are expected to vote on policy and constitutional changes among other things.

Meanwhile, the party’s current leader, John Steenhuisen, and former Joburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse, will use today to convince delegates to choose them to lead the party for the next four years.

Steenhuisen enjoys support from most provinces and it’s believed he’ll emerge as the party leader at the end of this congress.

Below is the live stream of the DA Federal Congress 2023: