Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has cited improving the lives of the people as the main reason for the reconfiguration of her cabinet.

Mtshweni-Tsipane says the decision was informed by the desire to ensure that the cabinet serves the interest of the people of the province. Mandla Msibi, who voluntarily stepped aside following murder allegations, has made a comeback, while Nompumelelo Hlophe has been newly appointed to the cabinet.

Only two Members of the Executive Committee, Vusi Mkhatshwa and Mahita Latchminarain, have been sacrificed in the newly assembled cabinet.

“It is therefore important that we place people in positions of leadership who are able to understand the unique nature of our challenges and people who are able to try and successfully and sustainably service in a much more coordinated, integrated manner. In the absence of such effective leadership and when that happens service delivery suffers. It is therefore against this premise that I have made a decision to reconfigure the provincial cabinet with immediate effect,” explain Mtsweni-Tsipane.

The former Agriculture MEC, Mandla Msibi has been appointed to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department. Msibi had served in this Department before. Mtsweni-Tsipane says Msibi showed good leadership by stepping aside when faced with legal challenges.

“You will recall that after Mr Msibi stepped aside and was charged with serious charges levelled against him, these charges have since been withdrawn. His decision to step aside shows that MEC Msibi believes in good governance, we believe MEC Msibi will put more impetus to help the municipality to deliver on their service delivery mandate,” adds Mtsweni-Tsipane.

EFF believes reshuffle won’t make a difference

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), official opposition in the Legislature, believes no amount of reshuffling will bring change to the people of Mpumalanga.

EFF member of the Legislature Ntsako Mkhabela says it’s faction politics at play.

“Mandla Msibi was the MEC of CoGTA before, what is it that he will bring now that will change because he was there before and is now coming back to the same Department. Now you take Mandla Ndlovu to Public Works, he is still new to the Legislature, and he doesn’t know anything, now he is going to a big department that deals with infrastructure of the province,” says Mkhabela.

The newly appointed MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Nompumelelo Hlophe had been serving as a Chair of Chairs at the Legislature. Before joining the Legislature, she was a councillor at the Thembisile Hani Municipality.

Four months ago, Mtshweni-Tsipane was expected to announce measures to strengthen the Executive Council.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announces changes to the executive: