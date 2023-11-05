Msibi closely monitoring developments at Lekwa local Municipality

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Mpumalanga’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Mandla Msibi, says they are closely monitoring the developments at the Lekwa Local Municipality.

This follows the removal of the mayor, Louis Thabethe, through a vote of no confidence that was tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday.

The DA further called on COGTA to place the municipality under administration.

MEC Msibi says at this stage they are not considering placing the municipality under administration.

“We are waiting for a report from them, and there are particular stipulations of the legislation. If the report does not come after that legislation, remember that it is a constitutional obligation for both the provincial and national governments to support municipalities in terms of sections 152, 154, and 155. If a municipality does not perform its work, we therefore revoke Section 106,131 a to try and help them. If it goes to the extreme, we go to 1319 b. You know that municipality is under Section 137 b. It’s a national intervention, so we have to engage with the minister on the latest developments, and we’ll take it from that point. But definitely, we are going to intervene so that people get services on the ground.”

DA in Mpumalanga wants the Lekwa Municipality to be placed under administration: