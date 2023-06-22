The Lekwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga has been fined R70 million after it was found guilty of contravention of environmental legislation by the Standerton Regional Court.

The court found the municipality guilty on seven counts, including its failure to comply with conditions stipulated in the waste management license.

The municipality was also found guilty of causing significant pollution to the environment, unlawful negligent disposition, and distribution of raw untreated sewer.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, says the municipality distributed and disposed contaminated water in Standerton between 2017 and 2022.

“The court ordered that the fine is to be used to effect urgent and necessary repairs of all affected equipment. It further ordered that proof of expenditure and repairs must be submitted to the department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs. In addition, R500 000 must be paid to the Department of Water and the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land affairs for liabilities incurred during the investigation,” Nyuswa says.