Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is leading a Ministerial Consultative Dialogue on the Draft Marriage Bill at Constitutional Hill Johannesburg today. The dialogue is joined by Traditional Leaders, religious leaders, the Commission for Gender Equality, the South African Human Rights Commission, Women’s Legal Centre Trust, Access Chapter 2, Save the Children, and Freedom of Religion SA.

The purpose of the Consultative Dialogue is to solicit input from key stakeholders on the Draft Marriage Bill 2022 which the Cabinet approved for public comment in June this year.

Minister Motsoaledi says the marriage bill seeks to ensure that all persons regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs are treated equally and with dignity.

“The marriage bill seeks to ensure that all persons regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs are treated equally and with dignity. If you want to get married in South Africa, you’ll have your marriage concluded according to one of the following laws. Number 1 the Marriage Act 25 of 1961, which regulates monogamous marriages of opposite-sex couples, if you get marriages according to this law, you cannot enter into polygamous marriage and of the same sex.”