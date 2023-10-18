More taxpayers migrating to electronic submissions: SARS

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) says there’s a huge migration to seamless filing of tax returns using the electronic method. It says at least 3.8 million taxpayers were auto-assessed while more than 1.3 million used electronic filing, while 250 000 went to queue outside SARS offices.

The deadline for non-provisional taxpayers is a few days away, while for provisional taxpayers, it’s January next year.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says they would like to see the queues reduced. He was virtually briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

“The dates that are important are that on the 23rd of October. We have the due date for non-provisional taxpayers, which is the bulk of taxpayers and on the 24th of January those who are classified as provisional taxpayers that will be their date. My appeal to tax practitioners and tax preparers is to help out taxpayers to stay on the right side of the law. We sometimes find practitioners and tax preparers to be in a position where they enable non-compliance,” says Kieswetter.