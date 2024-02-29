Kieswetter puts retirement plans on ice following tenure extension

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the recent announcement of the extension to his tenure means that he has had to put his retirement plans on ice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that Kieswetter’s term as SARS Commissioner would continue for another two years to enable an orderly leadership transition.

SARS boss Edward Kieswetter tenure extended: Presidency

Kieswetter was appointed in March 2019 for a five-year term, due to end in April.

“It means I have to park my wonderful ideas about retirement – and spending more time with family. After my appointment in May 2019- the state of SARS was undesirable. It had really suffered from the damage of state capture. It takes about five to ten years to implement a solid strategy.”

“When the President then asked me whether I would consider staying on to allow for a more orderly transition, I took into account the fact that in any case, we have more work to be done and these two years would allow us to embed the strategic journey we had started,” adds Kieswetter.

Below is the full interview with Edward Kieswetter