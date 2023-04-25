The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says a lot still needs to be done to control, prevent and eventually eradicate malaria in the country.

Tuesday is World Malaria Day. Principal Medical Scientist at the NICD, Raman Jaishree observed the day by highlighting ongoing efforts to deal with the disease in the country.

“There are definitely requirements for new tools and new methods to make sure that we can effectively control malaria. You know there is always a need for a lot more. The mosquitoes and parasites are finding new ways to evade interventions that we are putting in place. So, there is always a place for technologies and techniques. And obviously we always have to make sure that we have a strong health system and we have proper houses built so that people can protect themselves from malaria.”