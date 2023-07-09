Police Minister Bheki Cele says more arrests linked to the July-2021 unrest are imminent.

Today marks two years since the start of the widespread unrest and looting that decimated businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Businesses and residents are still trying to recover and rebuild after the unrest with some struggling to make ends meet.

Cele says people can be rest assured that more suspects that took part in the unrest will be arrested, adding that for now, they are trying to escalate the charges against those already in custody.

“We have arrested 63 people since July 2021. Those people are in court, why are they not sentenced, you can ask [Justice Minister Ronald] Lamola but we have arrested them. They are all in court, some of them they are on bail. What we are doing with them, we are increasing the charges, we want to move the charges from ordinary incitement and all to terrorism and treason except that Mercedes Benz guy who has been sentenced there are many more that’s are going to be coming.”