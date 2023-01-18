Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says more arrests are imminent in connection with the murder of Mkhondo Councillor, Sibonelo Ntshangase.

Ntshangase and two others were gunned down in Ethandukukhanya Township last Friday.

Following the arrests on Monday of former Mayor Vusi Motha and security company boss Willington Sangweni on charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and violating the Firearm Control Act, a third suspect has been arrested.

The third suspect is facing a murder charge and Mtsweni-Tsipane says that she’s happy with the progress made in the case.

“We are quite happy with the progress that has been made thus far-the male suspect was arrested yesterday, and immediately after that – he then went for a parade in which he was positively identified. He will be appearing in the Pietretief Magistrate Court tomorrow – and more arrests are coming,” says Premier Mtsweni-Tsipane.

Third arrest made in connection with murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor

African National Congress Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula visits the families of the three men killed in Mkhondo, last week.

The families of the three men killed have expressed different feelings following the arrests of the two suspects. Lindokuhle Lukhele and Nondumiso Bingo speak on behalf of the families.

“We are very with the progress of the police with regards to the arrests, but as the family, we would like for the police to do their investigation and find the perpetrators responsible for our bother’s death because the two men that are apprehended are facing charges possession of an unlicenced firearm,” says Lukhele.

Bingo says, “According to my knowledge, the cases of my uncle are not related because if it was related to our family cases, the police would’ve come to update us. So we don’t know anything about that case. We would like to see justice for our uncles and get an update from the investigating officer.”

