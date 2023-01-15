Muzi Mhlanga, the sole survivor of a shooting that killed a Ward Councillor and two other men in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, says he is still in shock.

Mhlanga was with the Councillor of ward 12, Sibonelo Ntshangase, Sizwe Mbingo and Sandile Khumalo when they were shot at by three unknown men.

The incident happened at Mhlanga’s house in Thandukukhanya Township on Friday night.

He says is still wondering how he survived.

“The perpetrators of this came in and started shooting more than 17 times so, apparently they were shooting everybody surrounding him so luckily I was missed, I don’t know how or what happened luckily I was missed two minutes later my friend was long gone, this thing happened in a short period of time actually in two seconds, and the perpetrates were gone so we couldn’t see or identify even if he can pass me I won’t be able to identify or recognize his face.”

Family of slain Mpumalanga councillor believes the killings are politically motivated: