Mokonyane denies any corruption at Giyani Water when she was minister

African National Congress (ANC) first Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has denied that that was alleged maladministration and corruption at the Giyani Bulk Water Project in Limpopo during her tenure as minister.

The alleged multimillion-rand corruption happened when Mokonyane was the Minister of Water and Sanitation. Mokonyane was speaking during a campaign trail to garner support for the ANC in Tzaneen ahead of the May 29 general elections.

Mokonyane wants the party to maintain an outright majority in Limpopo. She says that the province remains a stronghold of the ANC.

She was campaigning in an area just outside Giyani, where a multi-billion-rand bulk water project took many years to complete during her tenure as Minister of Water and Sanitation. She has denied any wrongdoing, saying the law enforcement agencies have exonerated her.

“There has been a pronouncement made by the SIU and law enforcement agencies that the minister has nothing to do with what is being investigated and this is the message that we must carry forward. We are happy that the project is going forward and there is work being done.”

Mokonyane said they will continue to fight for the current logo of the uMkhonto weSizwe. She says the logo belongs to the ANC.

“We had a case in Durban over the logo of our legacy, that is the battle that we are going to fight post-election,”

Residents say they want the governing ANC to resolve their water challenges. They have also expressed concerns about the influx of undocumented immigrants at farms around the Tzaneen area.

“I am from Ga-Motupa village we don’t have water; we do have roads we are struggling; we can’t bath. For us to drink water it means you must buy with our money,” says resident Maite Ralepelle.

“We don’t have jobs when you try look for jobs, they are all taken by foreign nationals. So, we are even skeptical of voting because our government has failed us,” says another resident, Shoes Khoza.

Mokonyane says border authorities are dealing with the challenges of undocumented migrants. She also says they will improve the provision of water and job creation.