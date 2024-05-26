MK Party alleges pre-election irregularities in Hammersdale

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has alleged that there have been irregularities in securing the voting material delivered at a library in Hammarsdale west of Durban.

The party says that amongst the material were ballot boxes, voting ink and scanners.

MK Party spokesperson Vincent Mdunge says: “They spotted a very suspicious truck which carried a particular consignment but at the time they were not too sure as to what the content was. When they realised that these were ballot boxes and scanners being offloaded, they then reported to the provincial office of uMkhonto weSizwe.”

Mdunge adds that they were deployed to the scene where the alleged irregularities took place and insisted that a crime had been committed and that the police should do their job.

Police say they are aware of an incident while the Electoral Commission says it will release a statement.

Related video: 2024 Elections | MK Party in KZN holds final rally in Hammarsdale: Visvin Reddy