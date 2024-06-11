MK files urgent papers to halt National Assembly’s first sitting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court seeking to interdict the National Assembly’s first sitting which will be held this Friday in Cape Town.

According to Section 51(1) of the Constitution, the first sitting must take place at a time and date determined by the Chief Justice and within 14 days after the election results have been declared.

MK Party’s legal action follows their ongoing grievances regarding the election results. The party’s lawyers have previously sent a letter of demand to the Secretary of Parliament and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, requesting a halt to the first sitting of Parliament.

Failure to comply with their demand would result in court action, the lawyers warned.

The Electoral Commission has already handed over lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice, who subsequently passed them to the Secretary of Parliament, setting the stage for the swearing-in of members.

Despite these developments, the National Assembly has confirmed that the first sitting will proceed as scheduled.

MK Party’s objections are being considered, but the Constitutional Court’s decision on the urgent application will ultimately determine the immediate future of the parliamentary proceedings.

