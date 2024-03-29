MK Party alleges Zuma being targeted

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto we Sizwe party (MK) says they suspect that the motorcade of former President Jacob Zuma was targeted. This follows Friday night’s crash involving the former president and his bodyguards while they were travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the party.

“President Zuma’s life, yes is under threat, it has always been under threat. Fact. But how can it not be under threat when the minister who is the custodian for the police, who is a custodian for his security goes and says bury Zuma. And then another leader of the ANC in KZN then goes and says that he won’t be alive come 29 May. So what can you draw? There’s interest that you can draw from that and then all of a sudden there’s an accident.”

MK Party reacts to Zuma surviving car accident:

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 51-year-old man whose vehicle is believed to have collided with the state vehicle in which the former President Jacob Zuma and his bodyguards were travelling. The man is charged with drunken and reckless driving.

“No one was injured including members of the presidential protection services. The former President was evacuated from the scene and taken to his residence. The accident happened on the R66 on Thursday, 28 March 2024 at about 18:40. The man is detained and is expected to appear before the eShowe Magistrate Court on Tuesday,” explains the national police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.

Man arrested in connection with Zuma’s accident:

