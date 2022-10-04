West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight, the team said on Monday.

Hetmyer’s original flight was postponed at his request due to family reasons, which meant he would have had to skip the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.

“It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays we’d have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this global event,” director Jimmy Adams said.

Brooks will fly out to Australia as soon as possible this week, Adams added.

West Indies play Australia on the Gold Coast on Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later.

Their World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.

India’s Bumrah out due to injury

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against South Africa after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to the injury.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.”

The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.