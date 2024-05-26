Minneapolis marks fourth anniversary of George Floyd’s killing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activists and residents in Minneapolis marked the fourth anniversary of George Floyd’s death on Saturday with a street festival and memorials around George Floyd Square, the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue, where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer.

Floyd’s name at the site where he was killed on May 25, 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was also repainted along with the list of other victims of colour who have died at the hands of police across the US.

Chauvin and three of his fellow officers were eventually convicted of manslaughter and other crimes.

Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to serve 22 and a half years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

