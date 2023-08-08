Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to provide a comprehensive update on the latest developments concerning the ongoing taxi industry strike.

Over the past few days, she has been actively engaged in dialogues with leaders from the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, and the Taxi Industry to address the taxi stayaway protest in the city.

The Golden Arrow Bus Service says it currently operates a severely limited service due to the taxi strike.

It has urged passengers to make other travel arrangements, work from home or to share this information with employers and schools.

Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, says intimidation and the disruption of services caused by the strike has made it impossible for the bus service to run normally.

A man has been shot and killed and three others injured in Nyanga (on the Cape Flats) amid the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape. Several vehicles have been torched and other shooting incidents that are allegedly related to the strike have been reported.

DRC delegation

Minister Chikunga will also provide a detailed report on the conclusion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Transport Infrastructure delegation’s three-day visit to South Africa.

The visit of the DRC delegation, led by Minister of Transport and Communication Channels, Marc Ekila Likombo, was marked by the signing of agreements and productive Transport Dialogue and Technical Workshop sessions.

These engagements included participation from senior technical officials and experts from both South Africa and the DRC. These included the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the Airport Company South Africa (Acsa), the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS), the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA), the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).