Metrorail in the Western Cape has suspended its services in some areas due to telecommunications challenges.

Acting spokesperson, Zino Mihi says the challenges were caused by a tower that was blown off by strong winds last Friday.

She says the damaged tower impacts the communication flow between the control centre and the train crew. Mihi adds that teams are on site repairing the tower.

“The regional train service has been affected to a point where the Central and Northern Lines are operating a limited train service. However, the South and Cape Flats Lines remain suspended until the telecommunication challenges are resolved. The Southern Line runs from Cape Town to Simon’s Town. On the other hand, the Cape Flats Line runs from Cape Town to Retreat,” Mihi explains.