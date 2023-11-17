Melinda Gates to be the main speaker at Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

International Philanthropist Melinda Gates is expected to be the main speaker at the 13th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town on Friday.

The annual event hosted by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The theme for this year’s Peace Lecture is “unlocking women’s power for peace and prosperity”.

This year will be the second time that the Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture will take place without his presence. Last year was the first time that the annual peace lecture was held without Tutu since his passing in December 2021.

It took place at the Cape Town City Hall where UN Deputy Secretary- General Amina Mohammed was one of the keynote speakers.

2022 Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture: