MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA in Gauteng Lebogang Maile will visit Tembisa on Wednesday morning following the violent service delivery protests that rocked the Ekurhuleni township this week.

Four people are believed to have been killed during the protest and a municipal building as well as several vehicles belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni have been torched. It is considered that residents began rioting over exorbitant electricity prices, as well as several vehicles belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 03 August. We will visit the community of Tembisa in attempt to reason with the aggrieved community members to retreat from the violent protests and to give an assurance their grievances would be looked into. pic.twitter.com/sHPSHPIhRu — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) August 2, 2022

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell says she believes that the protests in Tembisa were deliberately planned in ordered to render the township ungovernable.

Policing during Tembisa protests:

On Wednesday, MEC Maile will attempt to determine the underlying reasons for the protest. He will also undertake a site visit to the public infrastructure which was torched.

Calm returns to Tembisa, roads remain blocked: