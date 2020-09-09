Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Day is commemorated across the world on Wednesday to create awareness of the dangers associated with drinking while pregnant.

Gugulethu mall that’s where I will be this Wed. @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth commemorate #FASD Fetal Alcohol syndrome disorder 2raise awareness on alcohol danger. On 9th month , 9th day, 9 hrs, 9 min , 9 sec , bells will ring .Join us wherever you are #mychildisyourchild pic.twitter.com/qfgBnVGMAe — Dr French Mbombo (MPL) (@nomafrench) September 7, 2020

The aim is to create awareness and to focus attention on the fact that any alcohol consumed by a woman during the nine months of pregnancy can damage her unborn baby.

Mbombo conducted an outreach awareness programme in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

She says the consumption of alcohol during pregnancy can also cause damage to the baby’s brain.

Some symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, fetal alcohol syndrome causes growth problems and brain damage.

The severity of the condition may differ in each child, with some children experiencing it to a far greater degree than others.

Some symptoms associated with the condition include:

Physical effects, such as deformed joints, limbs and fingers, slow physical growth before and after birth

Brain and central nervous system problems, such as poor coordination and balance, poor memory, attention span problems and rapid mood changes

Social behavioural issues, such as trouble getting along with others, poor social skills and poor time conception.

In the video below, experts unpack the adverse effects of alcohol consumption during pregnancy:

-Additional information sourced from Mayo Clinic