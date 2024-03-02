Saul confident ANC will win upcoming elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape Chairperson, Zamani Saul, says the party’s manifesto is the only one that matters and remains confident that they will win the upcoming general elections.

Members filled the Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley for the party’s manifesto launch and Mayihlome rally.

“We’ve seen many parties that have launched their manifestos, but those manifestos if you read them, it’s just a joke written on a piece of paper. The real manifesto to change the lives of the people of South Africa is the one of the ANC.”

Secretary General of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula who addressed party members, reiterated the party’s six priorities. “We have to put a stop to corruption. As the ANC we never sent people to steal government funds. They must get arrested, despite who they are.”

The responses from the audience were divided; with some saying that even though ANC has accomplished a lot in the past, more still needs to be done.

” They must open for people to do business, our people in South Africa cannot easily get businesses but the people from outside, they get all the things they want so easily why? But we stand by the ANC, no matter the president can change, we are going to die for the ANC,” says one of the members.

Another person says, ” Job opportunities, it’s been for over 8 years, people don’t get hired especially in government.”

The ANC Northern Cape has demonstrated once more that it is a leader of society. Galeshewe Stadium is packed to full capacity and we thank our comrades for coming out in their numbers and for maintaining discipline.#ANCManifestoLaunch #MayihlomeRally#LetsDoMoreTogether

🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/E4DmVEo3Qh — @ANC NCape (@AncNcape) March 2, 2024

Report by Clement Matroos