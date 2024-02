Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party will in the next five years focus on the six key priorities to ensure economic growth under the ANC-led government.

The key priorities announced by Ramaphosa are expected to drive job creation amid an increase in the rate of unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa was delivering the party’s manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Priorities below: