Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he has learnt with a deep sense of sadness about the passing of his Deputy Sindisiwe Chikunga’s eldest son, his wife and their four children in a car crash.

The crash occurred on Sunday night on the N11 outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another car, whose driver sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Mbalula says this tragic loss of life has strengthened their resolve to redouble their efforts to arrest the scourge of fatalities on our roads.

VIDEO | Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga loses six members of her family in a car accident:

Mbalula released a statement about the accident on Tuesday morning.

