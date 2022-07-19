The son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren of Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga have died in a collision on the N11 between Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Chikunga’s family has confirmed that the collision between a car and a bakkie happened on Sunday night.

The Deputy Minister has travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to identify the bodies of her loved ones.

The family says further details will be released after the relevant authorities establish the cause of the crash.

Deputy Minister of Transport Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga has learnt with shock and devastation of the passing of her son, daughter in-law and four grandchildren in a car accident on Sunday, 17th July 2022 pic.twitter.com/JWh4x9s8KK — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) July 19, 2022