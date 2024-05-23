Mbalula rules out possibility of officials resigning post elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has ruled out any possibility of the party’s top officials and their National Executive Committee members stepping down, should the party dip below 50% during next week’s election.

He was speaking to the media on the party’s preparedness for its Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium on Saturday.

Some polls have predicted that the ANC might lose government for the first time since 1994.

Mbalula says they will reflect on the outcome of the elections after the polls.

“You don’t resign because you have not done well. You actually stay on and give a report and make a reflection on where did things go wrong, did we not campaign well. We have got processes. The evaluation will be done by the membership of the ANC and they will conclude on it in their different conferences – that we don’t re-elect you because you did not do well and it will be based on empirical evidence. So, we are not elected to step aside after elections, we will meet and make a reflection, and that reflection will be informed by how we have fared.”