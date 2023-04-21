ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has warned cabinet ministers to stop fighting over control of Eskom and the country’s energy sector.

This follows reports that there is a fallout between the newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

It’s reported that in the last cabinet meeting, the two senior ministers agreed that Ramokgopa should focus on his own portfolio and that he should take his proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations to the National Energy Crisis Committee.

Ramokgopa was appointed as Electricity Minister to help solve the country’s energy crisis.

But it seems the two ministers are not happy at some of his interventions.

Speaking to the media at the start of the four-day ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg, Mbalula says the President must provide leadership and stop what he calls territorial battles.

VIDEO: ANC MEDIA BRIEFING: