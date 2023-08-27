Max Verstappen won his third straight Dutch Grand Prix, giving him nine consecutive Formula 1 victories to tie Sebastian Vettel in that category. Vettel set the standard in 2013.

Verstappen, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands, endured the rain early in the race to go from pole position to victory in 2:24:04.411, topping Fernando Alonso of Spain by 3.744 seconds and Pierre Gasly of France by 7.058 seconds.

Sergio Perez of Mexico, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, was fourth. Perez was penalised five seconds for speeding in the pit lane, giving Alpine’s Gasly his first spot on the podium this season.

“It’s incredible,” Verstappen said after the race, per The Athletic. “Also today, they didn’t make it easy for us with the weather, to make all the time the right calls. I’m incredibly proud. I already had goosebumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start. Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans were still going at it, so an incredible atmosphere.”

F1 racing resumes September the 3rd in Monza, Italy, for the Italian Grand Prix.