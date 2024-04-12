F1 to open 75th season at Melbourne in 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Formula One will open its 75th anniversary season in 2025 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

F1 released the 24-race calendar for next year on Friday, with Australia hosting the season opener for the first time since 2019.

“(It) will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a news release.

“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening race in each of the past four seasons, was moved to the number 4 slot on April 13.

Bahrain and the April 20 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were both pushed back to avoid a clash with Ramadan.

After Australia, the series goes to Shanghai for the return of the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23.

That ends a four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three races held in the United States are scheduled for May 4 (Miami), October 19 (Austin, Texas) and November 22 (Las Vegas).

Dates for the 2025 calendar’s F1 sprint races will be confirmed later.

F1 2025 race schedule:

March 16 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 23 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 6 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 13 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 20 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 4 — Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 18 — Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy

May 25 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

June 1 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 15 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 29 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 6 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 27 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps

Aug. 3 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 31 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

Sept. 7 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 21 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

Oct. 5 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

Oct. 19 — U.S. Grand Prix, Austin

Oct. 26 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 9 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

Nov. 22 — Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

Nov. 30 — Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

Dec. 7 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina