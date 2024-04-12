F1 to open 75th season at Melbourne in 2025

Formula One will open its 75th anniversary season in 2025 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.
F1 released the 24-race calendar for next year on Friday, with Australia hosting the season opener for the first time since 2019.
“(It) will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a news release.
“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.”
The Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening race in each of the past four seasons, was moved to the number 4 slot on April 13.
Bahrain and the April 20 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were both pushed back to avoid a clash with Ramadan.
After Australia, the series goes to Shanghai for the return of the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23.
That ends a four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three races held in the United States are scheduled for May 4 (Miami), October 19 (Austin, Texas) and November 22 (Las Vegas).
Dates for the 2025 calendar’s F1 sprint races will be confirmed later.
F1 2025 race schedule:
March 16 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
March 23 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 6 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 13 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 20 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
May 4 — Miami Grand Prix, Miami
May 18 — Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy
May 25 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
June 1 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 15 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 29 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 6 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 27 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps
Aug. 3 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Aug. 31 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
Sept. 7 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 21 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
Oct. 5 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
Oct. 19 — U.S. Grand Prix, Austin
Oct. 26 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 9 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
Nov. 22 — Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
Nov. 30 — Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail
Dec. 7 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina