The Matjhabeng Municipality Mayor, Thanduxolo Khalipha says it will be premature to announce that current discussions on water leakages with mining company, Harmony Gold Mine will resolve all water issues they’re facing.

The mining company previously indicated during the municipality’s recent Investment Summit, in Welkom, that they have about forty engineers to assist in fixing the water leaks of the water reticulation network.

The last time maintenance was conducted at the municipality’s water reticulation network was 15 years ago.

The Matjhabeng Municipality Executive Mayor, Thanduxolo David Khalipha, “We’ll be ambitious if we do that, there are short term and long term, to be able to fix the infrastructure, of bloem water which was never maintained for the past 15 years, the technical report indicating that bloem water needs an amount of half a billion to a billion rand, which is a report that was presented to the minister of water and sanitation when we met with him and we agreed that the minister will be looking on his budget and whether he’ll be able to give that support.”