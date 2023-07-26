This, as the offices across the country are faced with a backlog of piles of files which are often difficult to find timeously. Load shedding is another challenge that halts services as documents are processed electronically. This results in people not being helped despite having travelled long distances. This emerged during the visit of officials of the department to the Master of the High Court in Mahikeng in the North West.

The new system will make it possible for people to access information such as deceased family members’ wills and estate from anywhere where there’s access to the internet.

People such as Mmami Metsing, who has been travelling to the office for almost a year, seeking a document say the move will be a relief.

“If they go digital, it will help us. Wherever we are we can do everything online. My case dates back to November last year. It’s only being concluded today after almost a year of running up and down,” says Mmami Metsing, resident.

Assistant Master at the North West High Court, Tebogo Moreosele says another major challenge with the manual filing system is finding files timeously.

“In most cases people come to the Master’s office looking for a file that they cannot find at that particular time and it’s at that time where they will be needing that money which they would be taking their children to school with or they will be buying food and if we don’t get the file and work on it so that they can get what they need then we delay justice,” says Moreosele.

The department says the digital system will be more convenient.

“When files are digitised, you would understand that they would make life much more easier for our people because then in your respective home, you can punch in the ID number and the file would appear and would show that the file is reported in Mahikeng Master of High Court,” Acting Chief Director from the Department of Justice’s Chief Master Office, Walter Mulaudzi elaborates.

The department has started piloting the project in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.Other provinces will soon follow.