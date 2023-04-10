The two Marumo Gallants FC club officials who were held captive in Libya for almost three weeks are back in the country. Gallants Media Officer Rufus Matsena and Team Masseur Tebogo Dhlomo touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport this morning.

Matsena and Dhlomo are relieved to be back home after they were released two days ago.

The two Marumo Gallants FC staff members were kept in Libya against their will.

Matsena and Dhlomo were detained in Libya following the team’s Confederation Cup match against local side Al Akhdar on the 19th of March.

The two officials were finally released after a mediation meeting held on Thursday by different role players.

Matsena says he’s happy to be back home.

“We are very much delighted to be home, you know. There’s no price you can place in terms of the feeling that we have. I mean we are very excited, very excited. If there’s anything else that needs to be said tomorrow there will be a press conference. So, all will be revealed tomorrow, but it’s good to be back and thank you guys for your time.”

Matsena and Dhlomo were received by a few club supporters and club owner and chairman, Abram Sello.

The club did not allow the two officials to speak about their ordeal in north Africa. Sello says the club has organised counselling for their two club officials.

“Yes, thank you, we are very much relieved and I think they have travelled a long journey. Now, they should be very, very tired and we have arranged a press conference where we are going to say everything tomorrow, then we will meet tomorrow, most probably you will be there,” says Sello.

