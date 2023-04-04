DSTV premiership outfit, Marumo Gallants FC, says it has requested the intervention of the government to get back two club officials who have been held in Libya over an unpaid debt.

Club manager Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo have been prevented from leaving Libya for two weeks over non-payment of hotel bills and flights amounting to more than R600 000.

Marumo played a CAF Confederations Cup game against Al-Akhdar when the club failed to pay for the trip.

The booking agent decided to detain the two officials in Libya until the debt is paid.

In a statement, the club says that team management is in contact with Matsena and Dhlomo.

The two told management that they are safe and are awaiting their release.

The club says it will not comment on the matter until the two officials are released.

Media statements alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XNTAT4RqO7 — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) April 3, 2023