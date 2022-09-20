DSTV Premiership tail-enders Marumo Gallants Football Club have re-appointed Dan Malesela as the head coach.

Malesela replaces Romain Folze who parted ways with the Polokwane-based club two weeks ago, after complaining of interference by club management. Malesela previously coached Gallants FC last season and left after his contract expired.

Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena says the duration of the contract cannot be divulged at this stage.

Matsena says, “I would like to confirm the appointment of Dan Malesela as the head coach of Marumo Gallants after the resignation of Ramain Folz as our former coach this will change our fortunes.”

🚨 For immediate release:

Dan Malesela Appointed Head Coach of Marumo Gallants F.C. pic.twitter.com/Gox7DMCVL9 — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) September 20, 2022