Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen has hailed the late Modimolle-Mookgophong mayor, Marlene van Staden as a dedicated servant of the people.

She passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 42.

Steenhuisen says Van Staden overcame tremendous obstacles to stabilise the Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality.

“Marlene van Staden was deeply loved by her party, the province and a caucus where she was an incredibly dynamic and forthright mayor who lived and breathed the DA’s values and principles every single day,” he says.

“Marlene is well-known for being instrumental in forging relationships with civil society organisations to better capacitate and improve governance. Marlene was dedicated resilient and a powerhouse of local government is the strength of conviction and a sheer determination softened by a wonderful sense of humour and gentle kindness,” Steenhuisen adds.

