An organisation tasked with re-skilling former mine workers, people from mining and labour-sending areas, has launched an Agri-Hub in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West, through partnership with Sibanye Stillwater, which operates in the area.

The aim of the project is to advance socio-economic development in the area through agriculture. The mandate of the Mineworkers Development Agency is to attract communities to venture into other sectors, rather than focusing only on mining.

CEO of the Mineworkers Development Agency, Tshimane Montoedi explains, “There are many projects that we are having, but this approach or partnership is the first one of its kind. Our vision is to make sure that we replicate this programme in other mining communities in other provinces. but to me it’s not gonna be difficult because we got more people willing to come to the party. But with regard to mining company, we want to leverage from social labour plan and the mining charter.”

Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe has welcomed the project.

“Mining companies are beginning to appreciate the importance of paying social license in the community where they are mining. So it will create more jobs, it will create food, it will create happiness to many families, but it will not take everybody. We must do more and we are quite happy it has been launched.”