Statistics South Africa says there’s a marginal improvement in the employment figures for the third quarter of this year. The figures that it has just released show that total employment increased by 10 000 in the business services sector, trade, construction and mining sectors.

Economists were expecting a pick up in non-agricultural employment in the third quarter following a better-than-expected third-quarter Gross Domestic Product figure. Employment numbers fell sharply in the second quarter.

Interview on SAFM: