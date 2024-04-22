Mantashe concerned about water challenges in Sekhukhune District

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has raised concerns over the ongoing water challenges in most parts of the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo.

He says it is alarming that there are water problems in the district despite it having big dams.

Speaking during an election campaign in Seshego outside Polokwane, Mantashe urged municipalities to implement a strategy to address water challenges.

“I have been in Sekhukhune for two days, there is no water. I asked how come because Limpopo is a home to big dams and we say we don’t have water; it means our municipal systems must begin to reticulate that water. We have big dams in Limpopo, there can never be a shortage of water.”

VIDEO: SACP urges government to fast-track water provision in Sekhukhune District:

