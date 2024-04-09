Mantashe confident of ANC getting good results in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the party will do well in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in the upcoming elections.

Mantashe also remained mum on what percentage of votes that he thinks the party would attain at the 29 May polls.

This is as experts are predicting because of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the ANC could likely drop below 50 percent in the upcoming elections.

Mantashe spoke to SABC journalist Samkele Maseko, “I can tell you Samkele, putting my neck on the block, we are going to have good result in KZN. And the most troublesome party to us will not be the MK. MK is a spoiler, so a spoiler is a problem if it takes from you but if it takes from everybody else even those who celebrate it get shocked when by-elections come because they find that people move from those parties to the MK Party.”