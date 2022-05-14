A man has died after being diagnosed with Lassa Fever at a Pietermaritzburg hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the man has an extensive travel history.

It includes visiting Nigeria before returning to South Africa. Lassa fever is a viral infection that is endemic to the West African countries. It is mostly reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria.

The NICD says that the man fell ill after entering South Africa and was hospitalized in a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

The diagnosis of Lassa fever was confirmed after they conducted tests on the man. The NICD says there are no secondary cases that have been confirmed however they are tracing and monitoring all possible contacts.