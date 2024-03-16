Man City book FA Cup semi-final spot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup thanks to two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva that gave them a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City took the lead in the 13th minute when a Silva shot took a wicked deflection off Newcastle defender Dan Burn, wrong-footing keeper Martin Dubravka and sending the ball looping into the net.

The home side went 2-0 up in the 31st minute and again it was Portuguese playmaker Silva cutting in from the right and shooting, with Sven Botman’s head helping to steer the ball past Dubravka this time.

City join Coventry City, who pulled off a shock 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day, in the draw for the semi-finals which will be made after Sunday’s remaining quarter-final ties featuring Chelsea against Leicester City and Manchester United versus Liverpool