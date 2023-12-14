City win, Newcastle stunned by Milan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manchester City academy graduate Micah Hamilton scored on his senior debut as they stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 20 games with a 3-2 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade in their group stage finale on Wednesday.

Oscar Bobb also netted his first goal for the senior side and Kalvin Phillips scored from a penalty for City, who finished with a perfect 18 points from six group games for the first time.

Hwang In-beom and Aleksandar Katai netted late second-half goals at the Rajko Mitic Stadium for Belgrade, who finished bottom with just a point.

The 20-year-old Hamilton, who joined City at the age of nine, netted in the 19th minute when he cut around a Belgrade defender then fired from a tight angle into the far corner.

Bobb, who is also 20, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he dribbled at the Red Star defence before tucking a shot into the bottom corner.

In a game that meant little to City and nothing to the Group G standings, manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes to the side that played in their 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town on Sunday.

City’s league-leading scorer Erling Haaland did not play at Luton due to a foot injury and did not travel to Belgrade.

Milan stun Newcastle

AC Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze struck a superb late winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United as both teams exited the Champions League at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

At one point on a nerve-jangling climax to Group F, Newcastle were heading for the last 16 as they led through Joelinton’s rasping first-half drive and Paris St Germain trailed in Germany to Borussia Dortmund.

But seven-times champions Milan were far better in the second half as Newcastle ran out of steam and Christian Pulisic equalised on the hour from Olivier Giroud’s pass.

With both sides going for victory, Bruno Guimaraes had a shot tipped on to the crossbar by Milan keeper Mike Maignan before Rafael Leao hit the post at the other end.

Milan had won only one of their previous 21 encounters in Europe away to English opposition, in 2005, but Chukwueze made it a memorable night for the Serie A side when he curled past Martin Dubravka in the 84th minute following a slick counter-attack.

The final whistle saw tempers boil over as Newcastle’s frustration was obvious.