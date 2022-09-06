The case of a 46-year-old man, accused of raping his 13-year-old step-daughter at Bhambayi, north of Durban has been postponed to the 6th of October for further investigation. The man, who abandoned his bail application last month, appeared briefly before Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

It’s alleged that he raped the girl for more than four years. Scores of Bhambayi residents and members of a community-based NGO, Bhambayi Projects picketed outside the court.

Residents protested outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court as the 46-year-old man accused of raping his stepdaughter appeared in court. Although the accused abandoned his bail application last month and remains behind bars, the community is calling for justice for the victim.

The 13-year-old girl has since been removed from her home to a place of safety. Bhambayi Project, an NGO which supports and empowers orphans and vulnerable children says there’s enough evidence to secure a conviction.

“It is very frustrating for us there is one success that the man had dropped his bail application but it is very frustrating because all the evidence is there the man had confessed himself the child had said what happened the rape case is proceeding very slowly and we just believe there should be a conviction in this case and it should be done rapidly,” says Bhambayi Project CEO Mandy Pearson.

Pearson says increasing incidents of violence against children in the Bhambayi area are overwhelming and have instilled fear among many.

“It is not just this case; every week now cases are coming to light. We are glad that they are coming to light, we can deal with them. What saddens us is that it is traumatic as to how many cases there are of child rapes not just girls but boys as well and they are coming to the light and we are saying there will be zero tolerance for these as the community of Bhambayi as we are here, we are saying there will be zero tolerance for rape, for abuse, for drugs, substance abuse because all those are affecting children, mothers cannot even allow their children to go and even walking to school is a worry for mothers,” Pearson adds.

Another Bhambayi resident, Mandla Ntshingila called on men to protect women and children. He was amongst those who were picketing outside the court.

“In fact, I have come to support them because I am personally against what this man has done. I want to tell the men that it is totally wrong, especially, to fight women even to rape. It is totally wrong. In fact, as men, we are supposed to support women even children. I can’t say the message is loud and clear,” says Ntshingila.

The matter has been adjourned to the 6th of October for further investigations.