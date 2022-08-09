Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is due to lead the party’s Women’s Day event in the Eastern Cape.

The province has seen a spate of gender-based violence incidents in recent years, including the murder of Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni.

She was killed last year in the town of Matatiele.

♦️In Pictures♦️ The women of Matatiele are coming out in their numbers to join us as we commemorate all the women who remain the beacon of hope for our society, in the same way they were for the anti-apartheid activists.#EFFWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Tl4LltNNDT — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2022

A woman was also allegedly beaten to death by two men in a village near the town.

The EFF leader is expected to highlight the plight of women, not only in this small town, but in the entire country.

A number of incidents of gender-based violence have been seen recently across the country.

Following Nosicelo Mtebeni’s murder, some of the residents in Matatiele called for the return of the death sentence, saying it’s the only solution to the scourge of gender based violence and femicide.

♦️Must Watch♦️ Today we are joined by the women of Matatiele as we appreciate women of this country, who raised activists, and sustained the black community in times of great hardship. Women remain the beacon of

hope for our society.#EFFWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Fq17pMJo5A — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2022