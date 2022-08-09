President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the National Women’s Day address today at Richmond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands amid continuing protests on Gauteng’s West Rand following the brutal gang rapes of eight women.

The rapes took place at a mine dump at Kagiso where they were shooting a music video two weeks ago.

August ninth was declared National Women’s Day in South Africa in 1994 to commemorate womens’ struggle against oppression.

It was on this day in 1956 that 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings, to protest against pass laws. It was one of the biggest protests in the country’s history.

In recent years, gender based violence has been emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing women in South Africa.

Last month case against 81 suspects who were arrested in Krugersdorp, appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court.

The video below is reporting on the court appearance:

They were arrested following the gang rape of eight women who were part of a production crew shooting a music video. At this stage, none of the suspects have yet been linked to the rapes.

Many of them were nabbed on allegations of illegal mining, possession of explosives, stolen goods, illegal firearms and ammunition as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Out of the 81 suspects, 20 of them were juveniles.

Police said the film crew was working on site when the attack took place near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

According to police the gun-wielding attackers gang raped the women and robbed them of their belongings.

The video below is a media briefing by the Police Ministry:

