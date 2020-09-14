The assault case of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to October 13 in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema and Commissar @MbuyiseniNdlozi appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court. The matter has been postponed to the 13th of October for trial purposes. pic.twitter.com/i0Inzvglgb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 14, 2020

They were accompanied by party Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and general-secretary Marshall Dlamini.

Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a policeman during struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema is addressing members of the media outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on the court proceedings and other current affairs. pic.twitter.com/4rbOmGfMnh — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 14, 2020

Malema says he did not understand why he should be in court during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was unnecessary for us to come today because we’re going through a pandemic as a country. And therefore a court that requests us to appear without a trail is risking our lives and the lives of ordinary people. Because you will know that as public figures when we come here, people will want to interact with us. And we don’t know who’s in a good state of health and who’s not,” adds Malema.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema is addressing members of the media outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on the court proceedings. The matter has been postponed to the 13th of October for trial purposes. pic.twitter.com/FzUbL4Qb2l — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Malema has echoed the call of the FFPlus for the ANC to pay for the use of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) aircraft to Zimbabwe last week.

The ANC delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule met with officials from the Zimbawean governing ZANU-PF following allegations of human rights violations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Earlier, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has submitted a report regarding the inclusion of senior ANC members on a government flight to Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had given Mapisa-Nqakula 48-hours in which to give reasons why she shared a government flight with a senior delegation of a political party.

Malema says, “We want an urgent solution in Zimbabwe and anything that can help to restore sanity in Zimbabwe we will support it as the EFF. But to use the state resources by the leadership of the ANC I think it was irresponsible, and we shouldn’t be too dramatic about it. We will ask the secretary of defence to invoice the ANC. The ANC [should] pays and [make sure] they don’t repeat that mistake. But going to Zimbabwe even under lockdown regulations it is necessary, it is urgent.”

In the video below, Malema addresses the media outside court: