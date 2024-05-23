Malema meets with traditional leaders in Moletji, Limpopo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has met with Kgoši Kgabo Moloto III and traditional leaders at Moletji Moshate, outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

This is part of the EFF’s build-up campaign towards the “Tshela-Thupa” rally. The party’s final election rally will be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

EFF leader Julius Malema began his elections campaign in Moletjie by meeting with the traditional leaders. He has called upon them to support his party in the upcoming general elections.

Malema says the community of Motetjie has been neglected for far too long.

“I was reminding them of what they already know. Their suffering of water and no electricity no flushing toilets and no proper roads, the struggle of our children in schools, and reminding them that they were actually locked inside their houses with their communities and promised to be looked after by the ANC government. Instead of giving them food parcels it gave them one million graves, so I made an appeal to our people that they need to vote for the EFF if they need real change, Moletji is a neglected area, and people only remember it during elections,” says Malema.

Malema also addressed party supporters at the local sports ground. He also touched on the conflict between his party and ANC supporters at Juju Valley informal settlement in Seshego last week. An eight-year-old girl has been hospitalised after being hit by a stray bullet.

“That was extremely wrong. I don’t understand why the EFF reacted to a provocation because if I had been asked at that point, I would have asked them never to be provoked by anarchists. People who thrive out of disruption, out of shooting at people and all of that was horrible. The mayor of Polokwane must take full responsibility for his actions. He took out a firearm at Juju Valley and he was charging at people who were throwing stones at them,” Malema adds.

Palestine

Malema has also commended the move by Norway, Spain and Ireland to recognise Palestine as an independent state. He believes this will lead to the isolation of Israel.

“That is a very progressive move. That’s what we’re going to do when we take over government. We’re going to fight for the people of Palestine. We’re going to remove the Israeli embassy in South Africa because we can’t share territory with the madrasa. Parliament has, in fact, agreed with us on that point and a majority, more than two-thirds majority, of the parliament voted in favour of that decision to remove the embassy of Israel. So, the victory of the EFF will be dedicated to the oppressed nation of Palestine,” Malema explains.

EFF leader says the people of Moletši have been long forgotten because they have no access to water and sanitation. He says community members must use the power of the ballot to see a change.

Video: 2024 Elections – Malema promises jobs, water provision in Moletjie, Limpopo