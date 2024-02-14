Makhado Municipal Council collapses … again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sitting of the Makhado Municipal Council in Limpopo has collapsed for the second time in a row. This is due to factional differences among African National Congress (ANC) councilors. Ten ANC and some opposition councilors did not attend, and the council could not form a quorum.

Some councilors are against the changes in political management at the municipality. The council has been unable to approve the 2024/2025 budget.

Council Speaker Gumani Mukwevho-Mtileni says they will implement proper legislation to deal with ill-discipline.

“Honestly, where we are, we are hurt that council did not sit on the 31st; council did not sit because the very same councilors that disrupted the council of the 31st decided to simply boycott the council. But what one can say is that there are so many processes that can be done, that should be done, addressed by the legislative framework on how to deal with ill-discipline.”

DA councillor in the Makhado Municipal Council, Glenda Furumele is calling for the intervention of the Cooperative Governance department, accusing the ANC of failing to resolve its internal issues.

“We feel very much disappointed about the failure of the sitting (of the) council for the second time. We feel that it seems that the issue of slates or the internal issues of the African National Congress, is making our community members to suffer the consequences. COGHSTA must quickly intervene in this situation.”