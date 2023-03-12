ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, says the late Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe almost became a victim of the ANC’s factional battles.

Makgoe was sidelined in the ANC’s provincial conference in January when he was not voted into the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

Mbalula says the ANC was in the process to co-opt Makgoe into the PEC.

“Tate Makgoe was not on the list, provincial list to government. We put him back by force. You overlooked him and affirmed one another with mediocre amongst you. Tate Makgoe was one of our best and he didn’t have to proof himself. It should be natural amongst us that we can never put this man in the streets.”

VIDEO | MEC Tate Makgoe funeral I ANC SG Fikile Mbalula pays tribute: